3 men arrested for death of 62-year-old man in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A third suspect has been arrested by Henderson Police in connection with the battery, and subsequent death, of a 62-year-old man on Sept. 23.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Andre Harris, who is the third suspect arrested in connection to the case, including 32-year-old Stephon Epps and 69-year-old Floyd Epps, both of which have been booked.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 1400 block of North Boulder Highway in reference to a Battery incident. Officers arriving on the scene contacted a 62-year-old male who told police he was battered by three unknown males, from which he sustained minor injuries. The male was reportedly left lying on the ground outside of a local business, bleeding from his wounds, while the suspects fled the scene. Responding medical personnel transferred the male to an area hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, Henderson police identified the remaining outstanding suspect as Harris and booked him into Henderson Detention Center on one charge of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon. The two other suspects involved were taken into custody shortly after the incident and booked into HDC on similar charges.

Henderson Police say this case is still an open investigation, though no further details have been released.

This is being investigated as the fourth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2022. The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.