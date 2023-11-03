29-year-old accused of making bomb threat to Jimmy Kimmel Theatre at the Linq, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old is accused of communicating a bomb threat after he threatened to blow up the Jimmy Kimmel Theatre at The Linq Promenade, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Steve Vuiex admitted to an LVMPD detective in an interview that he made a bomb threat call after initially denying it. Police presented evidence of a recorded call based on his voice.

On Oct. 8, around 8:55 p.m., police said Horseshoe Casino Security told them that Jimmy Kimmel Theatre and Yardhouse Restaurant received calls from an "unknown subject."

Vuiex allegedly said in the call, "I will blow up the Jimmy Kimmel Theatre at nine o'clock, and you better watch." Police said he called a second time, saying, "A bomb will go off at 9."

In the arrest report it said the Caesars Special Response Team responded and used a K9 explosive dog to sweep the theatre and surrounding area.

Police said nothing was located.

LVMPD could not determine who made the calls initially because of conflicting information. However, an LVMPD detective learned that Caesars Palace Security had provided the suspect's number.

Police conducted a records check and confirmed that the number belonged to Vuiex.

Police called Vuiex two days after his alleged calls to the restaurant and comedy club, and he said he knew nothing about the call. He said sometimes his elderly father also has access to the phone.

However, Vuiex's calls were recorded and were provided by a Caesars regional investigator. The LVMPD detective observed in the recordings that the suspect's voice sounded "as if he was intoxicated or under the influence of some type of drug."

Police were able to interview Vuiex on Oct. 31. Police warned him that the conversation could possibly be incriminating.

When asked about the calls, Vuiex denied making them, saying he did not have his phone. After police presented evidence, the arrest report says Vuiex admitted to making them. He said he attempting to prank his friend who worked at the box office.

Police said Vuiex is arrested on two charges of communicating a bomb threat for the two separate calls made from the suspect's number.