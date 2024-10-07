Watch Now
25-year-old arrested in connection to man found in crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an October shooting and car crash.

Officers received a call after several gunshots were heard near S. Decatur Boulevard and Sobb Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a fixed object. The man in the vehicle had several gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel took the man to the hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, police determined 25-year-old Keyun Watts as a suspect.

Watts was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail for open murder with a deadly weapon.

