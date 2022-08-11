23-year-old man arrested for shooting in east Las Vegas that killed a man, injured another

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars in Clark County after police identified him as the suspect in a fatal shooting on June 16.

23-year-old Alphonso Bullie was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail for open murder and attempted murder, police said.

The night of the shooting, police were called to the 3600 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital, where one died from his injuries. The other was treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the victims were among a group of unidentified men prior to the shooting.

"After the gunfire was heard, all parties including the victims fled on foot," police said.

Bullie was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning, jail records showed.