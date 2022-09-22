20-year-old Las Vegas woman arrested for killing her roommate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested by Las Vegas police after killing her roommate, the department announced.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Steele Street, in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

An unresponsive woman was fund inside the home "suffering from apparent stab wounds," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives determined the victim and her roommate, identified as Hailey Brown, got into an argument.

"At one point the victim was stabbed by Brown," Metro officials wrote.

Brown was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The victim was not publicly identified by authorities on Thursday.

Police invited anyone with information about the killing to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555.