PAHRUMP (KTNV) - Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking two people for questioning in an animal abuse and neglect case in Pahrump.

On Dec. 27, deputies and animal control officers responded to an address in the 3000 block of Leonard Street, near Simkins Road and Blagg Road.

When the officers arrived, two "severely emaciated" dogs were seen on the property.

The dogs were removed via search warrant after multiple attempts were made to contact the residents of the property.

A search of the property yielded a total of five dogs who had suffered various stages of physical neglect, injuries, and malnutrition. They were found tethered or locked in kennels.

An investigation also revealed evidence of narcotics possession and sales occurring on the property.

The dogs were placed in protective custody and treatment by animal control pending the ongoing investigation.

Keith Holman and Kristin Pfaff were identified as the residents of the property. Police are now seeking them for questioning. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000, option #5, attention Deputy Sandoval, Detective Parra, or Detective Cox.