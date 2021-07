LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight barricade near Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road is over.

Police say they were attempting to make contact with 2 people with felony warrants inside of an apartment and they refused to come out.

SWAT responded and the people eventually came out around 2:30 a.m.

The barricade began around 7:30 p.m.

They were taken into custody without incident.