2 plead not guilty to theft of hundreds of firearms from Henderson casino parking lot

Two Las Vegas residents have been formally charged in the theft of more than 300 firearms from a trailer parked at a Henderson casino.

Samual Lane Donesing, 28, and Jaemillah Eagans, 26, were indicted with one count of possession of stolen firearms. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 15.

According to allegations in the complaint and indictment, on July 31, Donesing and Eagans stole a truck and trailer containing more than 300 firearms along with ammunition and firearms accessories such as holsters and magazines.

The truck and trailer were parked at the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino and belonged to a federal firearms licensee from Arizona. Law enforcement identified the defendants as suspects after hotel surveillance footage showed them driving away with the stolen truck and trailer.

During an interview with law enforcement, Donesing and Eagans admitted to stealing the truck and trailer containing the firearms.

Donesing, a felon, is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. He has four prior felony convictions in Clark County including forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny and burglary.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.