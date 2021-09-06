2 people found after Henderson police say they ran from a stolen vehicle

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to the 500 block of Conestoga Way at about 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 after a call regarding 2 possibly intoxicated and/or asleep individuals inside a running vehicle.

According to HPD, just before officers arrived the two people were seen running away from the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say they determined the vehicle was stolen and started a search to find the people who ran from it.

They were located and arrested without incident.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department air and K9, along with HPD’s K9 unit assisted in the serach.