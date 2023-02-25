2 men shot in North Las Vegas; shooter at large

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are searching for a man who shot two people in the area of North 5th Street and Tropical Parkway on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Victory Point Street at 6:04 a.m., a public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a press release on Friday.

Police found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment.

One of the men, believed to be in his late 30s, died at the hospital. The other, believe to be in his early 30s, was in serious condition as of this report.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the two men were in an argument with another unidentified man, who shot them and left the area before police arrived.

"This is still an on-going investigation and to not interfere with the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time," police said.

Anyone with information any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.