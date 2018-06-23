2 men indicted in Las Vegas storage unit burglaries

Two men were indicted this week on charges related to burglaries at storage units in the past year.

Adam Jeffery Lillard and Daniel Joseph Whitmer face charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny auto, grand larceny, possession of a document or personal identifying information and attempted burglary.

The most recent incidents happened in February at Public Storage, located at 3345 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Desert Inn Road. Court documents said the pair unlawfully entered 11 storage units on Feb. 15.

Just days before, Lillard was allegedly involved in a burglary at 9325 W. Russell Road, near Fort Apache Rod, and the location of Storage West, where court documents state he took a comic book collection worth more than $3,500.

In August, another comic book collection worth more than $3,500 was taken from 9125 S. Durango Drive, the address of Storage Durango Blue Diamond.

In July and August, court documents state that Lillard and Whitmer unlawfully entered a building at Buffalo Storage, located at 3925 S. Buffalo Drive, near Flamingo Road. In this case, a gate opener was used to get into the facility. Court documents state that Lillard and Whitmer took an ATV while four separate units were burglarized.