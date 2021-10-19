2 men arrested in pipe bomb explosion at Las Vegas apartment dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a pipe bomb explosion in a dumpster at a Las Vegas apartment complex on Oct. 13.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, an explosion woke up several residents at the complex located at 4660 Koval Lane, near the MGM Grand hotel-casino, at about 3 a.m.

Detectives were called to the scene after the large explosion was reported and police found pipe fragments nearby.

Robert Stice and Shane Perry, both with Oregon addresses, were arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center and facing several charges including felony possession and use of an explosive device to damage property in connection with the incident.

Police obtained security videos that showed a Chevrolet Suburban pulling into the complex and another surveillance showed the pair coming and going from the vehicle around the time of the explosion.

Authorities later found the vehicle at a property on East Harmon Avenue and the two were eventually arrested.

Perry denied any wrongdoing and told police Stice was behind the incident, according to the police report.