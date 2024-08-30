2 Las Vegas men arrested in Arizona on human smuggling charges

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Two men from Las Vegas have been arrested by Cochise County authorities in Arizona for their alleged involvement in human smuggling.

On Wednesday around 1:52 p.m., the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said their deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Silverado with Nevada plates.

Deputies said the Chevy was observed pulling to the side of Highway 92 before a camouflaged male subject ran to the truck and got inside.

Deputies said as they conducted the traffic stop, the driver initially failed to yield before pulling over. Once the truck did pull to the side, the camouflaged man ran from the truck.

The two remaining occupants in the truck were the driver, Casey Olaf Sandoval, and Julio Gutierrez — both 25 years old, both from Las Vegas, and both U.S. citizens, according to Cochise County deputies.

The sheriff's office said they arrested both Sandoval and Gutierrez as suspects and took them into custody on felony human smuggling charges.

Deputies said Sandoval has a previous charge/conviction for attempted murder in Nevada, and Gutierrez had an outstanding felony warrant for robbery in Nevada as well.

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Cochise County Jail.

The sheriff's office said U.S. Border Patrol responded to the area and located the camouflaged man who fled.

This investigation is ongoing by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.