2 dead following house fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a house fire that left two people dead on Saturday night.

Police said around 8:19 p.m., officers assisted crews with the North Las Vegas Fire Department (NLVFD) at a house fire in the 3100 block of Bartlett Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a deceased adult female and an adult male with life-threatening injuries. They said medical personnel took the man to UMC Trauma Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

During their initial investigation, authorities said they believe the two victims knew each other and they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

