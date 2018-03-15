UPDATE: Man indicted in June 2017 triple shooting

UPDATE MARCH 15, 2018: According to a Clark County Grand Jury indictment filed Thursday, Delon Holston was indicted on three counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon. The latter charge was referring to Holston taking a cell phone, car seat and money from the victims, identified as Tory Barnett, Jason Harvey and Justin Brooks.

UPDATE ON JUNE 29, 2017: Detectives arrested 29-year-old Delon Holston as the suspect in this case. He was taken into custody on June 17 in Inglewood, California and was booked on murder and robbery charges.

UPDATE JUNE 15: One of the two people killed was identified of 36-year-old Jason Harvey. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, to investigate reports of a shooting.



Arriving officers located a small sedan with three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver and front passenger were pronounced deceased on scene and the other victim was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.



The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section says the three victims were inside of the vehicle with the suspect and at some point, all three victims were shot while inside of the vehicle.



Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle was in motion after the shooting and impacted a utility pole causing it to stop. A suspect, described as a black male adult with a stock build and short, was seen fleeing the area on foot.



The identity of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. As of this release, the suspect has not been identified.



Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or text CRIMENV plus tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).