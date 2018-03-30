UPDATE: Fifth person charged in Mohave County homicide

UPDATE MARCH 29: 36-year-old Justin Todd Maxwell of Bullhead City was arrested on charges of hindering prosecution, arson, and abandonment of a body in connection with the double homicide that happened on Jan. 10. He, along with the other four suspects, are currently incarcerated in the Mohave County jail.

UPDATE FEB. 26: The Mohave Daily News reports that a grand jury indicted 49-year-old Robin Denise Reid on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping last week. She is the fourth person to be charged in the case.

UPDATE FEB. 13: 28-year-old Jose Eduardo Vizcara has been arrested in this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) -- Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in northwest Arizona last month.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Bullhead City residents Francisco Javier Romero and Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, both 26, Friday afternoon for two counts of 1st degree homicide, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder and 2 counts of kidnapping.

Two bodies were found Jan. 10 near a burned vehicle in a desert area east of Fort Mohave.

They were later identified the victims as 51-year-old Mona Carter and 22-year-old Daryl Ward, both of Bullhead City.

Sheriff's officials say investigators have been looking into a possible drug connection surrounding the homicides.

