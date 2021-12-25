2 arrested after 19-year-old critically injured in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Authorities say they were originally called to a shooting call in the 500 block of First Light Street, near Green Valley and Horizon Ridge parkways, at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 19.

A 19-year-old came out of a residence to find a man rummaging through his vehicle, according to police. The man was confronted but then started shooting while running away.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Thursday, police say they were able to locate 26-year-old Jeremy Davis and 18-year-old Alecia Lopez in connection with the shooting.

Davis was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for a count of attempted murder, among others, while Lopez is facing 19 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.