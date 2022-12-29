19-year-old suspect arrested for sexual assault in Paradise; Las Vegas police seeking additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old male suspect has been arrested by Las Vegas police after sexually assaulting a woman near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, police say.

Officers located the suspect — identified as Lavontae Stuckey — near the area of the crime in a black Cadillac CTS, where he was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center. Stuckey faces several charges including sex trafficking of an adult, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police records indicate that Stuckey had been previously booked for similar charges on July 17, 2022.

In addition to his two previous charges, on Wednesday, LVMPD confirmed that they were contacted by a third victim, and are currently seeking out any additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Stuckey or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the investigating detectives by calling 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.