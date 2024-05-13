18-year-old shot while driving in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot while driving in North Las Vegas.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Craig Road.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC Trauma Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was driving south on Clayton Street when a shot fired from outside the car hit the victim, according to authorities. There was also a female passenger in the car who wasn't injured.

Detective say they do not believe this was a random act but do believe this was an isolated incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made and further details are available.

