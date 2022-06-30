18-year-old associated with multiple homicides in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gave an update on Thursday evening regarding a homicide on that involves 18-year-old Alonzo Brown in multiple homicides.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Alonzo Brown, 18-year-old mugshot

Police said the first homicide was on May 4 and the second was on June 23 both around the 5300 block of Tropicana Avenue.

Captain Dori Koren of LVMPD says the similar style weapon, suspect description, and close area made them wary, but the fact the killings seemed random made them activate their major crimes operations. He says the man seemed to randomly stop the victims and then shoot them.

Koren says they had a major canvas of the area over the course of the next 72 hours, "flooding the area with officers."

They identified Alonzo "AJ" Brown as the suspect and linked him to a third shooting where no one was hit. They took Brown into custody after a pursuit.

Koren said Brown had two guns on him at the time of his arrest. He praised the officers who took the initiative and took Brown down despite the real possibility he armed. Multiple departments and dozens of officers were involved in closing the case.

"From my perspective, these murders are very disturbing," Koren said. "There's no such thing as getting away with murder in Las Vegas." He cited the higher than national average homicide solve rate in Las Vegas.

Koren says there's no reason to believe anyone else is in danger at this time.