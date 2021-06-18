18 arrested during recent sex offender verification operation in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Offender Apprehension Team, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team and Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, conducted a sex offender verification operation during the week of June 7 – 11, 2021.

Over 620 sex offenders were contacted throughout the Las Vegas valley resulting in 15 arrests for Failure to Obey Sex Offender Registration Laws.

Additionally, three suspects were arrested for outstanding arrest warrants related to current sex crime investigations.