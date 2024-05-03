18 arrested as part of multi-agency sting on child predators

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 18 arrests in Henderson on April 26 and 27.

Undercover agents posed as underage juveniles. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

The following suspects were arrested on charges of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex:

42-year-old Andre Lashaway

33-year-old Carlos Gaytan-Nunez

30-year-old Carmelo Ventura-Arce

28-year-old David Rivera

30-year-old David Flores

25-year-old Derick Coleman

43-year-old Engels Marcelino

30-year-old Faustino Ruesga-Valle

32-year-old Felix Lanz

35-year-old Fernando Francisco Jr.

40-year-old Heron Cruz, 40

25-year-old Justin Maynes

21-year-old Justin Sullivan

42-year-old Leonardo Bueso

26-year-old Noel Arciga-Solis

22-year-old Michael Torres

Additionally, 37-year-old Victor Quintana and 24-year-old Jeremiah Lopez were arrested on charges of attempted sexual assault of a minor under 14.

The two-day Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation included detectives and agents from the ICAC Task Force and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, to include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigation and the Nevada Attorney General participated in organizing and conducting the operation.

LVMPD reminds parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children's activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.