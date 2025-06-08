17-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting, police searching for suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead following an alleged shooting in North Las Vegas on Sunday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Around 1:55 a.m., NLVPD said officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers said they found an unresponsive 17-year-old male at the scene. Authorities said medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the teenager died ultimately from his injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

