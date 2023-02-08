17-year-old booked on count of open murder for shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took a 17-year-old into custody for a shooting that happened early February in the east valley.

On February 4, police said they received a report of a shooting that happened in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical arrived and transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said in a press release.

Investigation by officers indicates that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unidentified suspect.

"During the altercation, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim," police wrote. "This is an ongoing investigation."

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office, police said.

On Wednesday, police provided an update on the case saying that a 17-year-old has been taken into custody on February 7.

"The suspect was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team at his residence," LVMPD said. "He was booked into CCDC for one count of open murder."

Police provided information on what CAT does. LVMPD said the team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD's Major Violators Bureau Major Violators Bureau. It is compromised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.