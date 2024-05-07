17-year-old arrested after person found shot dead in a car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager was arrested after a person was found shot dead in a car, according to authorities.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, officials got a call from a man saying his 17-year-old son shot his friend. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department went to their house and learned the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East St. Louis Avenue.

Officers searched the area and found a victim inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined the shooting was intentional and arrested the 17-year-old on a charge of open murder.

The identity of the victim and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.