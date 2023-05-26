16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing woman in southern Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a homicide that left one woman dead last month, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police say dispatchers received the initial report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue at approximately 8:57 p.m. on April 23.

Arriving officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately transported her to UMC Trauma, where medical staff would later pronounce her deceased.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was walking when an "unknown vehicle shot at her" and fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

According to a news release, a 16-year-old male was identified as a suspect in this case and was taken into custody by LVMPD's Criminal Apprehension Team on Wednesday. The juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.