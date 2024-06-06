15-year-old's shooting death linked to reports of gunfire at northeast Las Vegas housing complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police believe a 15-year-old's death at a local hospital is connected to a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Wednesday night.

The teen admitted himself to North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound and was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

Police were already investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard when they learned of the teen's injuries.

Multiple people called 911 at approximately 10:42 p.m. to report "numerous shots being fired and at least two vehicles fleeing the area," police stated.

Officers arriving at the scene were able to find shell casings and impacts to buildings and vehicles in the area, but no victims or suspects could be found.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the North Las Vegas Police Department informed Metro police about a potential victim, the teen who'd admitted himself to the hospital. The 15-year-old was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and soon learned "the victim had arrived in the area to purchase narcotics," police stated. "After arriving, the vehicle he was in was approached by armed individuals who fired at the vehicle."

Police say their investigation is ongoing. As of this report, the teen had not been publicly identified and there was no word on the arrest of any potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.