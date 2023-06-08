14 people accused of 'luring minors for sex' following undercover sting operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 14 men were arrested in Las Vegas last week as a result of an undercover sting operation targeting child sex predators.

The joint operation lasted from June 1-2, 2023 and included agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, as well as LVMPD officers and other local law enforcement.

According to a news release from LVMPD, undercover agents posted as 13 and 14-year-old juveniles and organized meetings with adult suspects that solicited them for sex online, where they would be taken into custody.

Those arrested included John George, 29; David Peterson Moore, 28; Jon Colquitt, 34; Manuel Vasquez, 23; Tyler Reed, 37; Juan Jurado, 29; Joshua Jivan, 42; Tomas Franco Valdovinos 37; Ethan Fillmore, 20; Jonathan Graybill, 61; Ricardo Perez, 41; Abdul Ahmad, 45; David Freidhof, 26; and Curtis Schell, 19.

All 14 suspects are facing charges of Luring a Minor with a Computer to Engage in Sex.

"The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers," the release read. "Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children's activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator."

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.