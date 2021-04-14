$10K reward for person who stole truck from Las Vegas post office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward up to $10,00 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person(s) who stole their truck from the Garside Post Office.

The theft happened around 10:45 p.m. April 12 from the post office 1801 S. Decatur Boulevard.

The USPS vehicle is similar to the one pictured above. The suspect is also pictured above.

The truck was recovered on April 14, but the Postal Service still wants the thief.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” The case number is 2991276. All information supplied will be kept confidential.