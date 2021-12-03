Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

10 to life for Reno woman guilty of teen prostitution crime

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
File photo of jail cell
shutterstock_724345753.jpg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 01:17:30-05

RENO (AP) — A 28-year-old Nevada woman faces 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Montana to transporting a minor to engage in prostitution.

Federal prosecutors say Ashley Stella of Reno admitted she brought a 16-year-old girl from Nevada to Montana last fall to engage in commercial sex.

She was arrested after police responded to a report of possible illegal activity at a Billings motel in December 2020.

The U.S. attorney for Montana said Thursday that Stella faces up to a $250,000 fine and five years' probation in addition the mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH