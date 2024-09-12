1 suspect arrested, another fled after North Las Vegas shooting near school, no injuries

UPDATE | Sept. 12, 12:39 p.m.

North Las Vegas authorities said two individuals fired several rounds from a handgun at a motorist.

No injuries have been reported.

North Las Vegas police and Clark County School District police both responded to the scene.

Police said they located the suspects.

One suspect surrendered and is currently in custody. Police said the other suspect fled into a residence on Emmons Avenue.

Police said they recovered a firearm.

Tom Williams Elementary School remains on a hard lockdown.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.

