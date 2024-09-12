Watch Now
1 suspect arrested, another fled after North Las Vegas shooting near school, no injuries

Tom Williams Elementary School is still on a hard lockdown as a precaution
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
UPDATE | Sept. 12, 12:39 p.m.

North Las Vegas authorities said two individuals fired several rounds from a handgun at a motorist.

No injuries have been reported.

North Las Vegas police and Clark County School District police both responded to the scene.

Police said they located the suspects.

One suspect surrendered and is currently in custody. Police said the other suspect fled into a residence on Emmons Avenue.

Police said they recovered a firearm.

Tom Williams Elementary School remains on a hard lockdown.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the area near E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street.

As a precautionary measure, NLVPD said Tom Williams Elementary School has been placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Additional information was not immediately available from police at the time of this report.

