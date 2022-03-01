Watch
1 man dead after shooing in North Las Vegas overnight

North Las Vegas Police Department
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:50:37-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a shooting overnight that left a man dead.

Authorities believe the man to be in his 30s. His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Rancho Drive.

Crime scene investigators and the detectives were called to the scene.

To report a tip to authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com. You can remain anonymous.

