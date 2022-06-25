NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Stocker, and later the surrounding area, on Saturday morning at approximately 12:08 a.m.

The victims of the shooting are a juvenile believed to be in his late teens and an adult male believed to be in his early 20s, who had already been self-transported to a local hospital.

Both victims were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims are in critical condition. Police say the victim is at UMC, while the other is at Sunrise.

Detectives and CSI were called to the scene to further the investigation, which is still in its preliminary stages. Though, detectives say this shooting is believed to be targeted and not a random act of violence.

At this time, there is no suspect information to be released to help protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or crime stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.