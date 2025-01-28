1 hospitalized, no arrests after apparent road rage shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an apparent road rage shooting in North Las Vegas from Tuesday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

During their preliminary investigation, NLVPD said the incident broke out after two individuals engaged in an apparent road rage incident that resulted in a firearm being discharged.

Police said one individual was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.