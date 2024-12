HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are responding to a shooting on Monday night at Bella Terra Apartments.

Around 8:01 p.m., HPD said they responded to the 1300 block of Horizon Ridge Parkway where they located one male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene and this incident appears to be isolated.

This is an active and open investigation.