1 dead, 2 injured after house party shooting in North Las Vegas, no arrests made

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead and two others are injured after a house party shooting on Sunday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Aug. 4 around 12:41 a.m., officers from both the North Las Vegas Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Coran Lane on reports of a shooting at a large party.

Police said they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene: two adult males in their mid 20's, and a 16-year-old male.

Both adult males were taken to University Medical Center Trauma Hospital — one in critical condition and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim in critical condition later died at the hospital.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to UMC Pediatrics Hospital in critical condition.

NLVPD said no arrests have been made, but detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact NLVPD at (702) 633-9111, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.