1 dead, 1 hospitalized and no arrests after shooting in Sunrise Manor on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting in the northeast valley on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said around 4:48 p.m., they received a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Soda Springs Drive.

Responding officers said they located a male and female at the scene suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds near a vehicle. When medical personnel responded, they said the male was taken to a hospital but the female victim died at the scene.

Through their investigation, LVMPD Homicide said the victims were inside a vehicle when several people approached the car and shot at it, striking the victims.

LVMPD said these suspects fled before officers arrived.

LVMPD did not release details on the male victim's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.