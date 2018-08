Crime Stoppers of Nevada held a fundraiser Thursday night at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

Crime Stoppers is a program that helps reward money for tips leading to the arrest of numerous criminals around the valley.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo was the guest spekaer at Thursday'e event and said Crime Stoppers has helped Las Vegas police arrest more than 800 felons.

Over the past five years, the program has also handed out $97,000 in reward money.