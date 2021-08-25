Watch
Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Smoke from the Caldor Fire, shrouds Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The massive wildfire, that is over a week old, has scorched more than 190 square miles, (492 square kilometers) and destroyed hundreds of homes since Aug. 14. It is now less than 20 miles from Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 01:45:35-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that's advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot with a pall of ash and yellow smoke.

The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line.

People who hoped to boat, swim or gamble are finding themselves looking at thick haze instead of scenery.

The Caldor Fire has destroyed at least 455 homes since it began Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada and it's still threatening more than 17,000 structures.

Fire officials say it's the nation's top priority for fire resources.

