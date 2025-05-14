Crews restore power to UNLV buildings, Maryland Pkwy traffic signals

UPDATE | 4:24 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV said power has been restored to the affected areas on the east side of the Maryland campus.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV officials said a power outage is affecting several facilities on campus Wednesday afternoon. They first reported the outage at 2:48 p.m.

Affected facilities:



Gateway Building and parking garage

Maryland Administrative Building 2, Maryland campus

Traffic signals on Maryland Parkway from Flamingo to Tropicana are also affected, campus officials said. Use caution on the roadway if you're driving in the area.



Campus officials said UNLV Facilities Management is working with NV Energy to restore power, but they do not have an estimated timeframe for restoration.