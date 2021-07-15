Crews respond to fire at Luxor hotel-casino on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a fire at the Luxor hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Crews with the Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of the fire around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arriving firefighters made their way up to the 12th floor of the building, where a control panel showed the sprinklers had been turned on, and say there was a light haze of smoke throughout the hallway on that floor.

Firefighters continued into a room and found a burned mattress from a fire that had been put out by the room's sprinklers.

The woman staying in the room was taken downstairs before firefighters arrived and authorities say she refused medical treatment.

There are no injuries to report, the fire department says.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown and damages have not been estimated.