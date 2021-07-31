Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls around 5:45 a.m. about a fire at the Hidden Villages Apartments on 1825 Lewis Avenue, in the area of Bruce and Fremont streets.

A total of 60 firefighters from the Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments responded.

Crews had the fire extinguished in 30 minutes, authorities say. One apartment was gutted, according to LVFR, and two others and the attic had moderate damage.

The total cost of damage is estimated at $50,000.

There are no injuries to report.

Investigators say the fire was in a vacant apartment and squatters have been known to stay in the unit.

The American Red Cross is assisting those in need. An exact number of people displaced was not immediately available.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is not known at this time.

Area near the fire: