LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters in Las Vegas are investigating a fire on Lake Mead near Dr. Martin Luther King boulevards.

Crews responded to the fire around 5 a.m. at a one-story home on 1212 West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Shortly after 5:30, they reported the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is unknown at this time.