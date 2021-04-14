Watch
Crews douse 2nd recent Vegas-area Walmart paper items fire

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 14:07:08-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the second time this month, people evacuated a Las Vegas-area Walmart while firefighters and ceiling sprinklers doused a paper products fire.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck says no injuries were reported, but investigators were summoned to the fire about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter southeast of downtown.

Steinbeck says a pallet of paper goods burned, causing sprinklers and alarms to activate.

Last week, Las Vegas fire officials said arson was the cause of a smoky fire in the paper towels aisle that injured one person at a different Walmart store, west of downtown.

