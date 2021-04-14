Crews douse 2nd recent Vegas-area Walmart paper items fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the second time this month, people evacuated a Las Vegas-area Walmart while firefighters and ceiling sprinklers doused a paper products fire.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck says no injuries were reported, but investigators were summoned to the fire about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter southeast of downtown.

Steinbeck says a pallet of paper goods burned, causing sprinklers and alarms to activate.

Last week, Las Vegas fire officials said arson was the cause of a smoky fire in the paper towels aisle that injured one person at a different Walmart store, west of downtown.