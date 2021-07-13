Crazy Horse 3 entertainment venue in Las Vegas to accept bitcoin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen's club says it will be accepting bitcoin payments for its guests at the entertainment venue.

The club has joined with a bitcoin payment processor which allows guests to purchase VIP bottle packages online, according to a press release.

"The club's partnership with OpenNode allows us to cater to our tech-savvy customers' needs by offering an innovative form of payment that's both seamless and secure," said Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman, of BrandBomb Marketing.

The bitcoin roll out will also include plans in the near future to accept cryptocurrency for admission, food selections, craft cocktails, retail and more.

"Crazy Horse 3 is committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry. We are embracing the opportunity to accept bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality and an added level of anonymity for our guests," Feldman said.