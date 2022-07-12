Crash turns fatal near Creech Air Force Base

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police say a fatal crash happened at US-95 going southbound near Creech Air Force Base.

According to police, a tan Chevy Tahoe was going southbound on US-95 just north of MM126 before traveling into the left dirt shoulder.

Police say the Tahoe was towards the center lanes causing it to flip over several times before stopping in the dirt shoulder and becoming engulfed with the driver still inside.

An investigation is still underway, and authorities are unsure of the identity of the driver at this time.

The far-left travel lane on the northbound and southbound sides are closed pending the completion of the investigation. Police say they believe the closure will be lifted in roughly two hours as of 4:39 p.m.

Police said to expect possible delays.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.