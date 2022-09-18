Crash on North Decatur leaves one dead in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a crash on North Decatur and Jay Street between a truck and a sedan.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an accident between a truck and a sedan resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver was declared deceased at the hospital and that detectives have taken over the investigation.

Per LVMPD South Decatur will be closed in both directions from Gowan to Ricky and Jay Street will be closed in both directions at South Decatur until the accident is cleared.

The LVMPD Traffic Bureau is continuing the investigation.