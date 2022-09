LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been transported to UMC Trauma following a crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a crash on South Durango Drive and Peace Way between a moped and a sedan.

Per LVMPD the driver of the moped was transported to UMC Trauma where they are in critical life-threatening condition.

Traffic in all directions of the intersection has been stopped and Fatal Traffic investigators are responding to the scene.