Crash kills elderly wrong-way driver on Rancho Drive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say an elderly man was driving a Chrysler 300 the wrong way on Rancho Drive near Gowan Road when he hit a Ford F-150 truck head-on.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was not wearing a seat belt according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the driver of the F-150 had no injuries.

Avoid the area.

TRAFFIC CAMERA FROM THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

