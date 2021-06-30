Watch
Crash closes northbound US 95 near Spaghetti Bowl Wednesday morning

The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 are closed near the Spaghetti Bowl early Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 are closed near the Spaghetti Bowl early Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash.

The closure started at Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers being advised to exit the freeway at Eastern Avenue after 5 a .m.

The NHP reports the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

13 Action News Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry says motorists can take Desert Inn Road or Charleston Boulevard to also avoid the backup on NB U.S. 95.

