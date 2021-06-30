Crash closes northbound US 95 near Spaghetti Bowl Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 are closed near the Spaghetti Bowl early Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash.

The closure started at Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers being advised to exit the freeway at Eastern Avenue after 5 a .m.

Latest Las Vegas-area traffic conditions

The NHP reports the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

#Crash NB US95 at Las Vegas Blvd closed at this time while NHP investigates an auto vs. pedestrian. Traffic is being diverted off at Las Vegas Blvd. Expect delays #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 30, 2021

13 Action News Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry says motorists can take Desert Inn Road or Charleston Boulevard to also avoid the backup on NB U.S. 95.