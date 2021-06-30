Crash closes northbound US 95 near Spaghetti Bowl Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 are closed near the Spaghetti Bowl early Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash.
The closure started at Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers being advised to exit the freeway at Eastern Avenue after 5 a .m.
The NHP reports the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
#Crash NB US95 at Las Vegas Blvd closed at this time while NHP investigates an auto vs. pedestrian. Traffic is being diverted off at Las Vegas Blvd. Expect delays #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 30, 2021
13 Action News Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry says motorists can take Desert Inn Road or Charleston Boulevard to also avoid the backup on NB U.S. 95.
Alternate routes to get around the crash at US-95 at Las Vegas Blvd.
If you're traveling along the US-95 NB exit Desert Inn or Charleston and take Westbound to I-15 NB or SB depending on your personal route. pic.twitter.com/GpwPzvGYVK
— Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) June 30, 2021